SEX ON THURSDAYS | Cornell Purity Test (Signs You’re a Hoe)

Ever since I’ve been old enough to be left home alone, I have been babysitting every child I know. Neighbors, family friends, cousins, friends of cousins, friends of cousins of friends; if I know a human person under the age of 10, I’ve probably babysat him or her.

As a junior, I feel like I’m getting perilously close to entering what some might call the “real world,” what others might call “adulthood,” and what I call “scary.” With this old age comes a (very) small bit of wisdom, and I feel that I can now confidently assess some of the decisions I made earlier in life. I’m not sure about everyone else, but I know that I definitely used to take everything way too seriously.