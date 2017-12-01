S.A. Puts Final Stamp on Defunding Cornell Cinema, Reduces Activity Fee for First Time

The Student Assembly on Friday put the final stamp on ending its financial support of Cornell Cinema — a nearly 50-year-old campus organization the Assembly had supported for two decades — in a special meeting that almost failed to achieve a quorum, when members approved the student activity fee allocations for the next byline cycle.

The 14 voting members present at the poorly-attended meeting, out of 27 in office, determined Cornell undergraduate students’ activity fee payments for the next two years — $234 per student, a decrease from the current $241. Friday’s vote marked the first time that the S.A. has ever reduced the activity fee amount from the prior year, according to S.A. archives.

If the Cinema had been allocated $8.50 per student, the activity fee for the next cycle would have been higher than the current fee.

The assembly’s byline funds, paid for by the undergraduate student body as part of their tuition payment, have supported student campus activities such as the Women’s Resource Center, Outdoor Odyssey and the Slope Day Programming Board.

Twelve members, a majority of those present, voted on Friday in favor of the final activity fee allocations for 2018-20, which included the $0 allocation to Cornell Cinema.

Two members, Matthew Indimine ’18 and Mayra Valadez ’18, voted against the activity fee allocations. S.A. President Jung Won Kim ’18, who only votes to break a tie, abstained.

At its chaotic last meeting of the semester, the S.A. had difficulty achieving a quorum. Only 14 voting members were present — one via phone call — reaching exactly the number required to achieve a quorum among the 27 voting members in office.

Frustration mounted as the body struggled to maintain that quorum as members started departing.

Had the assembly failed to achieve a quorum and not voted to approve the new student activity fee allocations, according to the S.A. charter, the student activity fees would have defaulted to the allocations currently in effect.

Amid swears and shouting, S.A. members held a standing vote, in which members expressed their vote by standing instead of raising their hands as customarily done.

S.A. members voted to accept most funding recommendations made by the S.A. Appropriations Committee, but the recommendation to discontinue funding the S.A. with activity fees — after receiving $2 per student in the current byline cycle and requesting $1 per student for the next cycle — met opposition.

Jäelle Sanon ’19, first generation student representative at-large and Appropriations Committee member, argued that S.A. funding should not be zeroed because it contributes to the Financial Aid Review Committee, which in turn funds summer programs for students.

“50 cents would be perfect for us to really start taking the student activity fee back to the students who have always already technically paid into this,” Sanon said. “This S.A. is literally telling you, the group has been coming to us asking to spend that money [on them]. So I don’t think it’s a wise decision to completely zero it.”

Gabriel Kaufmann ’18, S.A. vice president of finance and chair of the Appropriations Committee, agreed that organizations do rely on the S.A. for funding. However, he argued that it is fundamentally unethical for the S.A. to be able to approve its own budget when all other byline organizations cannot.

“We are constitutionally incapable of preventing ourselves from funding the projects that we think are good because we are political and stuff,” Kaufman said. “All orgs come to us to say we are vital, we’re important, throw money at us. But when that org is ourselves, it’s a complete abuse of power to give it to ourselves. We shouldn’t be voting on this [S.A. byline funding].”

Faced with the threat of defaulting on the funding to the current $2 per student if an agreement was not reached, the body voted to allocate $0.87 per student to the S.A. with the understanding it would be given to the S.A. Financial Aid Review Committee.

S.A. members skipped the scheduled open microphone session, voting after roll call to move the session to after the byline reports. However, S.A. members did not end up hearing from those present, among them members of Cornell Cinema.

The following list, compiled by several S.A. members, details how each S.A. member voted on the Cornell Cinema funding vote Thursday.

Voted Yes to the Appropriations Committee’s recommendation to defund the Cinema: 19

Alex Chowdhury ’20, transfer representative at-large

Olivia Corn ’19, College of Arts and Sciences representative

Renee Cornell ’18, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences representative

Varun Devatha ’19, executive vice president

Osai Egharevba ’21, freshmen representative at-large

Rebecca Herz ’18, College of Engineering representative

Gabriel Kaufman ’18, vice president of finance

Jung Won Kim ’18, president

Lee Lipschutz ’18, School of Hotel Administration representative

Tristan Magloire ’20, minority students liaison at-large

Alec Martinez ’18, College of Architecture, Art and Planning representative

Marco A. Peralta-Ochoa ’21, freshmen representative at-large

Samantha Romero Zavala ’19, College of Industrial and Labor Relations representative

Jäelle Sanon ’19, first generation student rep. at-large

Christopher Schott ’18, international student liaison at-large

Evan Shapiro ’19, College of Arts and Science representative

Jaewon Sim ’21, freshmen representative at-large

Dara Tokunboh ’19, College of Arts and Science representative

Ian Wallace ’20, LGBTQ﹢ liasion at-large

Voted No: 5

Matthew Indimine ’18, undesignated at-large representative

Marya Valadez ’18, vice president of diversity and inclusion

Omar Din ’19, College of Human Ecology representative

Sarah Park ’20, vice president of external affairs

T.J. Ball ’19, undesignated at-large representative

Abstain: 3

Dale Barbaria ’19, vice president of operations and College of Engineering representative

Jesse Pollard ’18, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences representative

Savanna Lim ’21, freshmen representative at-large