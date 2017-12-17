Opinion Columnist Application Spring 2018

Thank you for your interest in joining The Sun’s Opinion Section! The columnist application and information about the Editorial Writing Board is below, and columnist applications will be due January 12. Please don’t hesitate to email Associate Editor Jacob Rubashkin at associate-editor@cornellsun.com with any questions.

Columnists and the Editorial Writing Board

We are currently recruiting staff columnists as well as people to serve on the Editorial Writing Board. Columnists write bi-weekly columns on a given day, typically ranging from 700 to 900 words. We aim for the Opinion Section to represent a broad spectrum of viewpoints and to support strong, defined and unique voices. Therefore, columnists must be able to argue distinct and/or uncommon perspectives on a range of issues and events pertinent to members of the Cornell community. As a Sun columnist, you should have something to say and know how to say it.

The Editorial Writing Board will meet periodically to discuss topics and opinions for The Sun’s editorials. If you have strong views on topics pertaining to Cornell or the City of Ithaca, you should consider joining the Editorial Writing Board. Again, we are looking for candidates who are able to argue their opinions clearly and completely, and who want to help shape The Sun’s editorials.

The Sun also features Guest Room columns from various members of the community on a piece-by-piece basis. Guest Room columns provide the opportunity for people to contribute fresh and unheard perspectives on pertinent issues regarding campus, local, national or global news. If you do not become a full time columnist, you can still submit Guest Room articles. In fact, many of our columnists began as contributors.

How to Apply

To become a columnist, please send your application and resume as attachments to associate-editor@cornellsun.com with the subject line “NAME — COLUMNIST APPLICATION.” Applications are due January 12. If you are interested in joining the Editorial Writing Board, please email the Associate Editor directly for more information.

Columnist Application

What topics are you most interested in writing about?

What was your favorite opinion column published this semester and why (in one or two sentences)?

Please attach a resume.

Please submit at least one previously unpublished sample column on a topic of your choice (700 to 800 words). If you become a Sun columnist, these submissions may be used later as columns.

In addition, please write a maximum of 500 words affirming or contesting one of the following statements (feel free to take any stance).

The money Cornell spends on big-name commencement speakers is better spent elsewhere. The Student Assembly at Cornell is ineffective and should be restructured. Students at Cornell generally put too much emphasis on class grades. The Greek System is a detriment to Cornell’s campus life. Social media makes students’ lives worse Varsity sports at Cornell are a detriment to the University’s goals All Cornell faculty should be required to undergo diversity training. The Backstreet Boys was the best boy band of the 1990s. The Ithaca Common Council made the right decision in fencing off Ezra’s Tunnel.

Editorial Writing Board

Members of the editorial writing board craft the voice of The Sun on issues important to the Cornell and Ithaca communities. Members will meet weekly with editorial staff to decide topics and assignments, and will write unsigned editorials on a regular basis. Writers must be succinct and persuasive.

To apply to the editorial writing board, please email associate-editor@cornellsun.com the following:

Please attach a resume.

In addition, please include three sample editorials, each no shorter than 250 and no longer than 300 words, on three separate issues that currently affect members of the Cornell and Ithaca communities. (Previous examples of editorials can be found here.)

Sex on Thursday

The Sun’s Opinion section is also looking to hire writers for our Sex on Thursday series. These columns, published biweekly under pseudonyms, explore the most intimate aspects of the Cornell experience — they are among the most well-read of any writing we publish.

To apply to be a Sex on Thursday columnist, please submit a sample column of 700 to 900 words to associate-editor@cornellsun.com with the subject heading “NAME — SOT COLUMNIST APPLICATION.” Please also submit the following:

Sample SOT columns: The Best Way to Spend 90 Minutes, The 10 Types of People You’ll Have Sex With at Cornell, Sugar Baby for a Day

We look forward to reading your submission!