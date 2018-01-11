Scrivens ’10 Named to Canadian Olympic Team

Cornell alumnus and former NHL goaltender Ben Scrivens ’10 will represent his home country on the ice at the upcoming PyeongChang Olympics.

Team Canada announced its roster Thursday, which unlike in the past, doesn’t contain any current NHL players. The league’s players aren’t participating in the 2018 games.

Scrivens, 31, currently plays for Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia. His wife, Jenny Scrivens ’10 was also a Cornell goaltender, making 1,336 career saves.

Scrivens played four seasons in a Cornell sweater, including three as the starter. He recorded a career 1.93 goals against average and .930 save percentage.

Before an NHL career that included stints in Toronto, Los Angeles, Edmonton and Montreal, Scrivens was named ECAC Goalie of the Year his senior season, in which he also earned first team All-America honors. His 2,873 career saves are the most in Cornell history.

He is one of 30 Cornellians to play in the NHL and was a key member of the 2009-10 ECAC championship team that advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Scrivens began his NHL career in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization after going undrafted. He bounced around, eventually seeing playing time in the AHL before winning his first start in November 2011. After the 2012-13 NHL lockout, Scrivens became a full-time backup goalie for the Maple Leafs.

While his Cornell career features more record breaking accomplishments than his professional one, Scrivens did set an NHL record for most saves in a regular season shutout as an Edmonton Oiler in January 2014, making 59 stops in a 3-0 win against San Jose. He also set an Oilers record in that contest for most saves in a game.

Scrivens will be the ninth Cornell men’s hockey player to play on an Olympic team, and the sixth for Canada.