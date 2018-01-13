7 hours ago
Men's Hockey

Live Blog: No. 4 Men’s Hockey Takes on Brown

After settling for its first tie of the season last night against Yale, the Red heads 100 miles up I-95 to Providence to take on ECAC and Ivy League opponent Brown.

Cornell tonight runs the same lineup that it did last night, with freshman Matthew Galajda making his third consecutive start after surrendering the job to the now-injured senior Hayden Stewart.

Brown will go with a freshman netminder of its own in Luke Kania, making his seventh start between the pipes this season. He averages 2.64 goals against.

Follow below for live updates.

 