Live Blog: No. 4 Men’s Hockey Takes on Brown

After settling for its first tie of the season last night against Yale, the Red heads 100 miles up I-95 to Providence to take on ECAC and Ivy League opponent Brown.

Cornell tonight runs the same lineup that it did last night, with freshman Matthew Galajda making his third consecutive start after surrendering the job to the now-injured senior Hayden Stewart.

Cornell will use the same lineup it rolled out last night. The Big Red had the statistical advantage and largely played well in that game at Yale. pic.twitter.com/KBhzOxV6kV — Brandon Thomas (@BT_unassisted) January 13, 2018

Brown will go with a freshman netminder of its own in Luke Kania, making his seventh start between the pipes this season. He averages 2.64 goals against.

Preview the matchup here.

Recap the last night’s tie against Yale here.

Follow below for live updates.

Men’s Hockey @ Brown – Curated tweets by DailySunSports