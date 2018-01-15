Pollack Rejects Creation of Independent Task Force to Review Cornell’s Mental Health Policies

About ten months ago, the parents of a Cornell student who committed suicide in 2016 sent a 13-page request to the University asking for the establishment of an independent mental health task force. Last week, President Martha E. Pollack denied their request, raising concerns about the University’s effectiveness in supporting the mental health needs of its students.

Sophie Hack MacLeod ’14 died in March 2016 due to a prescription drug overdose while on a medical leave of absence from Cornell, The Sun previously reported. In her honor, her parents established a non-profit organization, The Sophie Fund, to raise awareness of mental health issues and battle the stigma associated with it in the greater Ithaca and Tompkins County, according to its website.

In response to what they called a “systemic failure” on the part of Cornell, Sophie’s parents, Scott MacLeod and Susan Hack, asked the University to establish an independent, externally-led body that would be tasked with reviewing the mental health challenges facing Cornell students and the University’s policies, programs and practices to address them. It would also make recommendations to Cornell’s president based on best practices.

According to the 2016 report from the Center for Collegiate Mental Health, which MacLeod and Hack cited in their letter, about 33% of college students who sought counseling in the 2015-16 academic year had seriously considered attempting suicide.

Just last month, a Cornell student was found dead in her apartment during finals week, with a police source familiar with the investigation notifying The Sun that the death “appeared to be a suicide.”

In their letter, MacLeod and Hack said that they were particularly concerned by the University’s “institutional mindset reflecting complacency and defensiveness that appears to prioritize Cornell’s public image over the welfare of students struggling with mental disorders.”

The letter was originally sent to Interim President Hunter R. Rawlings III in March 2017 and forwarded to Pollack in April after she officially began her role as president.

The press release issued by The Sophie Fund last week noted that when Pollack issued her initial response in May, she thanked MacLeod and Hack for voicing their concerns and told them that the University strives to be open about how it can improve its mental health policies. However, the request for an independent review was not directly addressed.

The press release also brings up Pollack’s November response where she denied MacLeod and Hack’s request to meet in person to discuss the task force. President Pollack ultimately denied the request for an independent task force in an email dated January 11.

Pollack mentioned in the email that while the University had engaged in an internal review of Cornell Health during the fall semester that included “institutional and board-level conversations about the operational and strategic direction of the center”, there was no intent for an “additional independent review.”

The email also said that the University will continue to work with the JED Foundation, which visited campus this past summer and provided an external assessment. The JED Foundation partners with high schools and colleges to help them improve their mental health, substance abuse and suicide prevention programs and is the “nation’s leading organization dedicated to young adult mental health,” according their website.

The decision by the Cornell administration has garnered a lot of attention on social media with both positive and negative responses.

Regarding Pollack’s decision, MacLeod and Hack said in a statement that “President Pollack’s decisions don’t improve our confidence that Cornell has grasped the magnitude of its mental health challenges or fully stepped up to meet them.” However, they said that they have done their best to responsibly raise their concerns to the University and hope that the findings of the internal review will be comprehensive and transparent.