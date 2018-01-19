Angello Leads Offense, Galajda Earns Shutout in Key ECAC Win for No. 4/4 Men’s Hockey

Junior linemates Anthony Angello and Mitch Vanderlaan continued their scoring onslaught on Friday night against Colgate, extending the Red’s unbeaten streak to seven.

Cornell (15-2-1, 9-1-1 ECAC) cruised to a 2-0 victory over the No. 19 Raiders (10-9-4, 6-4-1) in the front end of a home-and-home series. The two teams are set to meet again Saturday night at Colgate.

Angello dominated offensively for the Red, scoring two goals to bring his season total to eight.

Angello’s first goal of the contest came just 2:40 into the first, and showcased the red-hot “BAM” line of freshman Brendan Locke, Angello and Vanderlaan. The three have combined for 41 points this season. Vanderlaan set up the goal by entering the zone in transition near the blue line and drawing three Colgate defenders before finding an open Angello, who drove to the net and flipped the puck past Colgate goaltender Colton Point.

“I’ve played with [Vanderlaan] all of freshman year, a lot of last year and then this year,” Angello said. “It’s just one of those things that I know where he’s going to be at all times on the ice. It’s just one of those weird connections.”

The Red’s second goal gave them a comfortable lead and ended a power play drought 43 seconds into the second period. Entering Friday’s matchup with zero goals in its last 15 man-advantage chances, the Red was finally able to notch a power play goal when Angello, moving to the slot between the circles, redirected a shot from defenseman Yanni Kaldis to give his team a 2-0 lead.

Vanderlaan and Angello have combined for 14 points—seven goals and seven assists—in their last five games. Angello has seven goals in his last seven games.

Between the pipes, freshman Matt Galajda was dominant once again. After senior Hayden Stewart’s return from injury this week, the rookie goaltender kept his spot in net, making his fourth consecutive start. Galajda made 24 saves for his fourth career shutout.

“It’s game-to-game and week-to-week for us right now,” head coach Mike Schafer ’86 said of the ongoing goalie competition between Galajda and Stewart. “I like both of them and Hayden was going then got hurt. Now Matt’s in and he’s kind of got it rolling.”

Galajda stopped a flurry of Colgate opportunities in the first half of the third period after a first two frames controlled mainly by the Red.

“Our team played well tonight in front of me and didn’t give them many chances,” Galajda said. “It’s pretty comfortable at home here, it’s nice to have the fans back. I felt dialed in from the start and pretty confident.”

Cornell and Colgate face off again Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in Hamilton, N.Y.