Galajda Named NCAA First Star of the Week, ECAC Goalie of the Week

After tying the Cornell record for shutouts by a freshman and becoming the first goaltender to earn two straight shutouts for the Red since 2015, freshman Matt Galajda earned the honor of NCAA First Star of the week.

To earn the top spot on this week’s list of collegiate players who turned in the most outstanding performances in the country, Galajda made a total of 47 saves in consecutive 2-0 shutouts of then-No.19 Colgate, one at home and one on the road.

His fourth and fifth shutouts of the season tied David McKee’s freshman record, set in the 2004-05 season. Galajda ranks second in the country with a goals against average of 1.66, and is fifth in save percentage at .930.

In addition to the national honor, Galajda was named ECAC goalie of the week for the second time this season.

Galajda and the Red’s best-in-the-nation defense, allowing 1.53 goals per game, have a pair of key conference road games this weekend, at archrival Harvard on Friday and at Dartmouth on Saturday.