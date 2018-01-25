Cornell Alumna Returns as University Architect with Campus Master Plan

Appointed to the position of university architect on Jan. 18, Margaret McFadden Carney ’81 hopes to use her new post to update the campus to be “better, more effective [and] more sustainable.”

Carney also plans to restore legacy buildings, such as McGraw and Sibley Hall, and further work on the Engineering Quad, North Campus housing and the Cornell Tech campus. She is also tasked with managing the architects involved with on-campus projects and presenting proposals to the Board of Trustees.

Carney will be filling a post that has remained empty for a year after Gilbert Delgado, Cornell’s previous university architect, left for a position at the University of Toronto.

Delgado served from August 2007 to early 2016 and oversaw the construction of the West Campus dormitories and Milstein Hall.

Collegetown has “grown up” since she graduated from Cornell’s College of Architecture, Art and Planning, Carney said, adding that the campus has become more cohesive with “more connectivity between the east and west sides of campus … [that] allows for more interdisciplinary interaction among students.”

Carney has been involved in the design of several Cornell facilities, including the Schoellkopf Field parking garage, the Grumman Squash Courts and the Physical Sciences Building.

She previously worked at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., where she managed a 200-person team as university architect. Prior to that post, Carney served as university architect for Temple University and Case Western University for eight years.

“Margaret is a talented architect with a superb record of achievement,” said Rick Burgess, vice president of infrastructure, properties and planning. “She knows Cornell well, having been here as a student and returning as a practicing architect. We’re very excited about Margaret joining the Cornell team.”