9 hours ago
Men's Hockey

Live Blog: Men’s Hockey Looks to Clinch Ivy Title at Dartmouth

By |
Print More

Tonight, No. 2/4 men’s hockey travels to Hanover to take on Dartmouth. The Red downed the Green earlier this season by a score of 3-0. After defeating Harvard last night to complete a season sweep of the Crimson, Cornell will look to provide Dartmouth the same fate. A win or tie tonight would clinch Cornell’s 22nd Ivy League regular season title.

Tonight, Cornell presents an identical lineup as it did in last night’s victory against Harvard, starting the red-hot freshman Matt Galajda in net.

For Dartmouth, the third line of 11-14-18 is the one to watch as it consists of the team’s top three scorers this season.

  • Preview of the weekend here.
  • Recap the last night’s shutout of Harvard here.

Follow below for live updates.

 