Live Blog: Men’s Hockey Looks to Clinch Ivy Title at Dartmouth

Tonight, No. 2/4 men’s hockey travels to Hanover to take on Dartmouth. The Red downed the Green earlier this season by a score of 3-0. After defeating Harvard last night to complete a season sweep of the Crimson, Cornell will look to provide Dartmouth the same fate. A win or tie tonight would clinch Cornell’s 22nd Ivy League regular season title.

Tonight, Cornell presents an identical lineup as it did in last night’s victory against Harvard, starting the red-hot freshman Matt Galajda in net.

Cornell’s lineup is exactly the same as last night, when Anthony Angello’s hat trick and Matthew Galajda’s third consecutive shutout powered the Big Red to a 3-0 win at Harvard. pic.twitter.com/iR4LNbdjD4 — Brandon Thomas (@BT_unassisted) January 27, 2018

For Dartmouth, the third line of 11-14-18 is the one to watch as it consists of the team’s top three scorers this season.

6:15 PM means one thing… LINE CHARTS!!!! As required by the strict laws of college hockey social media laws, here are the lines we will go with tonight in this colorful battle with Andy Bernard’s alma mater. pic.twitter.com/GdMYDdD3S0 — America’s Team 🇺🇸 (@Dartmouth_MIH) January 27, 2018

