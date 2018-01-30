Angello and Galajda Earn Conference Honors in Midst of Hot Streak

The accolades just keep coming for No. 1 Cornell men’s hockey, which found itself atop both national polls this week.

Junior forward Anthony Angello was named ECAC Player of the Week after recording a hat trick against Harvard and following it up with a goal against Dartmouth. With 10 goals in as many games, Angello has the game-winning goal in four of the Red’s last five contests.

The six-foot-five Pittsburgh Penguins prospect struggled to land on the scoresheet early in the season, but has been red-hot as of late and is leading Cornell with 12 goals and 20 points.

Freshman goaltender Matt Galajda remained in the spotlight, earning Rookie of the Week honors in the ECAC after a 35 save-shutout against Harvard and a 27-save performance in the 3-1 win over the Green. Galajda earned the acknowledgement just one week after being named NCAA First Star of the Week.

The freshman netminder, whose program second-best shutout streak ended at 227 minutes and 11 seconds against Dartmouth, leads the nation in goals against average with 1.52, and is tied for best with six shutouts, the most by a freshman in program history.

Angello and Galajda will look to help extend the Red’s 10-game unbeaten streak this weekend against Capital Region opponents Union and Rensselaer.