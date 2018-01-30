EDITORIAL | Students: Join The Sun

The Sun is beginning its spring recruitment process, and all students, even those without a background in journalism, design or business, should consider joining our paper.

The Sun has been an independent, student-led voice reporting on Cornell and Ithaca since 1880. Students at The Sun have the opportunity to produce the entire paper, from pitch to print and everything in between.

We report stories that would otherwise go untold. Readers look to us for the information the University won’t or can’t tell them, and it’s all up to our diligent reporters to bring those stories to light, and our columnists to voice the opinions of the student body. Being a reporter or a commentator at The Sun is a rewarding and immersive experience in communication and organization.

As the media culture changes, so must The Sun’s approach to telling stories. Our web and app teams are looking to grow their staffs and develop new, engaging ways to present our content, and our Snapchat team is boldly blazing a new trail in social media journalism as we speak. The Sun offers a real-world business environment in which you can apply your skills and innovate on your own terms.

Visuals are a vital part of The Sun’s existence and identity. Our design department is expanding, and is seeking out sketch artists, graphic designers and layout mavens to craft a unique and striking visual profile for the paper. Our photographers are the eyes with which future generations will look at our time here. Working at The Sun is a chance to record history.

At The Sun’s downtown office, “sunnies” discuss and debate campus issues, tack pages of ridiculous quotations on the walls and yell across the newsroom for help on a story. Staff members work and hang out in the office, taking frequent breaks to visit the State Diner and Sweet Melissa’s ice cream.

Students interested in The Sun can attend information sessions on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Klarman Hall KG70 or on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Goldwin Smith Hall 132 (HEC Auditorium). You can find out more at cornellsun.info, and we hope to see you soon.