February 2, 2018
Men's Hockey

Live Blog: Men’s Hockey Looks to Clinch First-Round Bye, Takes On RPI at Home

By |
Print More

The No. 1 Cornell men’s hockey team takes on Rensselaer tonight from Lynah Rink. The Red can clinch a first round bye in the ECAC playoffs with a win over the Engineers and a Colgate loss to Union in Hamilton this evening.

Cornell’s line sheet is similar to last night’s with one notable exception: freshman forward Cam Donaldson is out of tonight’s lineup after appearing to sustain a shoulder injury in last night’s contest against Union. No word from the team on the specific nature of Donaldson’s injury.

  • Preview the weekend here(hyperlink the “here…”)
  • Recap the last night’s 4-3 win over Union here.

Follow below for live updates.