Live Blog: Men’s Hockey Looks to Clinch First-Round Bye, Takes On RPI at Home

The No. 1 Cornell men’s hockey team takes on Rensselaer tonight from Lynah Rink. The Red can clinch a first round bye in the ECAC playoffs with a win over the Engineers and a Colgate loss to Union in Hamilton this evening.

Cornell’s line sheet is similar to last night’s with one notable exception: freshman forward Cam Donaldson is out of tonight’s lineup after appearing to sustain a shoulder injury in last night’s contest against Union. No word from the team on the specific nature of Donaldson’s injury.

Here are the lines for tonight. Jeff Malott is out again with an injury, and Cam Donaldson is out after suffering an apparent injury in last night’s game. pic.twitter.com/oKdm6OBfYp — Cornell Sun Sports (@DailySunSports) February 3, 2018

Preview the weekend here.

Recap the last night’s 4-3 win over Union here.

Follow below for live updates.

