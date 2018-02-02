Men’s Hockey Duo of Angello, Galajda Takes Home Sweep of ECAC Monthly Honors

It was the Anthony Angello and Matt Galajda show across the ECAC in January. The hot junior goalscorer, shutdown freshman goaltender and their streaking team are ranked No. 1 in the nation, sit atop the ECAC standings and have already won an Ivy League title.

Angello’s nine January goals and Galajda’s four shutouts led the nation, earning them a clean sweep of ECAC honors. Angello was named Player of the Month and Galajda earned both Rookie of the Month and Goaltender of the Month honors.

Both earned weekly awards after January’s final weekend before earning recognition for their month-long performances.

The sweep of conference monthly awards places a finishing touch on a nearly perfect month. Cornell went 7-0-1 in January and ascended to No. 1 in both national polls for the first time since 2003.

Angello leads the Red with 20 points this season and has seven goals in his last five games, including a hat trick in a win at Harvard. His 11 January points led the ECAC.

Galajda, meanwhile, had a 227 minute and 11 second shutout streak, the 13th best in NCAA history and good for sixth all time for Cornell. He led goaltenders nationwide in nearly every goaltending statistic in January, posting a .71 goals against average and .973 save percentage.

The Red, riding a nation-best ten-game unbeaten streak, returns home Friday to take on Union before hosting RPI Saturday.