Galleries

THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | February 4th, 2018

By |
President Pollack addressed mental health policy and the Presidential Task Force on Campus Climate at the GPSA meeting on Monday.

Nandita Mohan/Sun Staff Photographer

On Wednesday, members of the Employee Assembly discussed concerns over the lack of communication between assemblies and their constituents.

Michael Wenye Li/Sun Assistant Photography Editor

Professor Norman Uphoff, government and international agriculture, discussed rice cultivation techniques and their implications on Wednesday.

Emma Hoarty/Sun Staff Photographer

Cornell's No.1 hockey team extended its winning streak on Friday, edging out Union 4-3.

Cameron Pollack/Sun Photography Editor

Stone Gettings totaled 32 points and ten rebounds against Harvard on Saturday, but the Big Red ultimately came up short, finishing 73-76.

Boris Tsang/Sun Staff Photographer

Building off of its win over Columbia, Cornell pulled off another one-point victory on Friday, defeating Dartmouth 86-85.

Boris Tsang/Sun Staff Photographer

On Thursday, the Student Assembly voted to increase funding for the Summer Experience Grant and launched a committee to investigate the cost of printing at Cornell.

Boris Tsang/Sun Staff Photographer

A visitor experiences virtual reality at the grand opening of MannUfactory on Thursday.

Anne Charles/Sun Staff Photographer

