THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | February 4th, 2018

Nandita Mohan/Sun Staff Photographer
President Pollack addressed mental health policy and the Presidential Task Force on Campus Climate at the GPSA meeting on Monday.
Michael Wenye Li/Sun Assistant Photography Editor
On Wednesday, members of the Employee Assembly discussed concerns over the lack of communication between assemblies and their constituents.
Emma Hoarty/Sun Staff Photographer
Professor Norman Uphoff, government and international agriculture, discussed rice cultivation techniques and their implications on Wednesday.
Cameron Pollack/Sun Photography Editor
Cornell’s No.1 hockey team extended its winning streak on Friday, edging out Union 4-3.
Boris Tsang/Sun Staff Photographer
Stone Gettings totaled 32 points and ten rebounds against Harvard on Saturday, but the Big Red ultimately came up short, finishing 73-76.
Boris Tsang/Sun Staff Photographer
Building off of its win over Columbia, Cornell pulled off another one-point victory on Friday, defeating Dartmouth 86-85.
Boris Tsang/Sun Staff Photographer
On Thursday, the Student Assembly voted to increase funding for the Summer Experience Grant and launched a committee to investigate the cost of printing at Cornell.
Anne Charles/Sun Staff Photographer
A visitor experiences virtual reality at the grand opening of MannUfactory on Thursday.
Nandita Mohan/Sun Staff Photographer
President Pollack addressed mental health policy and the Presidential Task Force on Campus Climate at the GPSA meeting on Monday.
Michael Wenye Li/Sun Assistant Photography Editor
On Wednesday, members of the Employee Assembly discussed concerns over the lack of communication between assemblies and their constituents.
Emma Hoarty/Sun Staff Photographer
Professor Norman Uphoff, government and international agriculture, discussed rice cultivation techniques and their implications on Wednesday.
Cameron Pollack/Sun Photography Editor
Cornell’s No.1 hockey team extended its winning streak on Friday, edging out Union 4-3.
Boris Tsang/Sun Staff Photographer
Stone Gettings totaled 32 points and ten rebounds against Harvard on Saturday, but the Big Red ultimately came up short, finishing 73-76.
Boris Tsang/Sun Staff Photographer
Building off of its win over Columbia, Cornell pulled off another one-point victory on Friday, defeating Dartmouth 86-85.
Boris Tsang/Sun Staff Photographer
On Thursday, the Student Assembly voted to increase funding for the Summer Experience Grant and launched a committee to investigate the cost of printing at Cornell.
Anne Charles/Sun Staff Photographer
A visitor experiences virtual reality at the grand opening of MannUfactory on Thursday.