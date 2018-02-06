8 Cornell Alumni Slated to Compete in the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

As the Winter Olympic games loom just days away, Cornell fans will have plenty to look forward to as the events begin this Friday.

Jamie Greubel Poser ’06, Josh Kirkpatrick ’10, Ben Scrivens ’10, Rebecca Johnston ’12, Laura Fortino ’13, Lauriane Rougeau ’13, Brianne Jenner ’15 and Jillian Saulnier ’15 will all make the trip to Pyeongchang.

The eight Cornell alumni will compete for two countries over three different sports and will be the most participants the Red has ever fielded at a Winter Olympics. The number will also represent the most Red participants in any Olympics since Cornell sent eight representatives to the 1912 Stockholm Summer Olympics.

Bobsled

Posner and Kirkpatrick will be participating in bobsled for Team Canada and USA respectively.

Courtesy of Team USA

Posner follows up an Olympic appearance in Sochi in 2014, where she earned a bronze medal in two-woman bobsled. Before her career as a bobsledder, Posner boasted four strong years on the Cornell track and field squad where she won four individual Heps championships and also holds the school record in outdoor heptathlon and indoor pentathlon.

Courtesy of Team Canada

Kirkpatrick will make his Olympic debut in the four-man bobsled after a successful tenure on the track and field squad as well. The former runner won five individual Heps championships during his time at Cornell. He also represented Canada in pole vault at the 2009 Jeux de la Francophonie.

Bobsled events will take place between Feb. 18-25.

Men’s Hockey

Courtesy of Cornell Athletics

Scrivens will be making his Olympic debut for Team Canada’s two-time defending gold medal men’s hockey team. The former Red goaltender was a key member of the 2009-2010 ECAC championship team, which advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament, and left East Hill ranked second in career saves.

Following his college career, Scrivens had NHL stints in Toronto, Los Angeles, Edmonton and Montreal. He currently plays for Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia. Read more about Scrivens here.

Team Canada starts play on Thursday, Feb. 15 against Switzerland.

Women’s Hockey

Courtesy of Team Canada

Johnston, Fortino, Rougeau, Jenner and Saulnier will be representing Team Canada’s four-time defending gold medal women’s hockey team. The former four Cornellians are all Olympic veterans who will be looking to defend their medals from previous Games, while Saulnier will be the sole Cornellian on the roster making her debut.

The five players were teammates on the 2010-2011 Cornell team that finished the season 30-5 and made it to the national semifinals before falling to eventual-champion Minnesota. Read more about the women here.

Team Canada starts play on Sunday, Feb. 11 against Russia.