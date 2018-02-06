Ithaca Fireman OK After ‘Heart Rate Issue’ While Extinguishing Minor Blaze at Maguire

One firefighter suffered a heart issue on Saturday while extinguishing a fire on the roof of the Maguire Family of Dealerships headquarters in Ithaca.

The male firefighter, who has not been identified, had “an elevated heart rate issue” but was out of the hospital by Sunday and is doing well, Ithaca Fire Lt. Tom Basher said in an email.

Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs / Sun City Editor

A malfunctioning air conditioning unit caused the fire on the roof of Maguire’s headquarters on Route 13 around noon on Saturday, Basher said. The crews used a ladder to get on the roof and put the minor fire out.

The firefighter is expected to be fine, but will need to see a cardiologist before returning to the department, Basher said.

Firefighters extinguished the small blaze quickly and only a few firefighters remained at the scene at 370 Elmira Rd. by 1 p.m., standing by a ladder. The dealership sells Audi, Volkswagen, Volvo, Kia and Toyota vehicles at that location.