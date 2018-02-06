Under Winter Storm Warning, Ithaca Could Get Up to 10 Inches of Snow on Wednesday

Warning of up to 10 inches of snow and hazardous travel conditions on Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Tompkins County and the surrounding region.

The winter storm warning is in effect from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, and snow could fall as fast as one to two inches per hour, the weather service said.

The weather service predicted between 5 and 8 inches total, but gave a 10 percent chance that Ithaca could see 10 inches of snow. The flurries should taper off by Wednesday evening.

Steady snow will begin between 5 and 7 in the morning, the service said. During the heaviest snowfall period — expected between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. — as much as one to two inches could accumulate per hour.

Emma Hoarty / Sun Staff Photographer

Marc Alessi ’18, co-president of the Cornell chapter of the American Meteorological Society, said he had been constantly following the models and keeping up-to-date on the forecasts.

“It’s honestly such a quick storm [and has] such high snowfall rates,” he said.

Early on Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service in Binghamton gave an 86 percent chance that Ithaca would see at least 4 inches of snow, a 63 percent chance that Ithaca would get at least 6 inches, and a 32 percent chance that more than 8 inches of snow would pile up in Ithaca on Wednesday.

“Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Wednesday,” the service said in its warning. “Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.”

The service recommended that if people do travel, they bring a flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.

This post will be updated with the latest weather and warning information, which can also be found at the National Weather Service here.