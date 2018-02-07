Gimme Coffee Baristas Ratify First Union Contract, Boosting Wages With Management Support

Baristas at four Gimme Coffee locations in Tompkins County — who are members of what may be the only recognized barista union in the country — have voted to ratify their first union contract with the coffee shop’s management.

The union, Workers United 2833, formed last May and includes about 20 to 25 baristas. Its members voted unanimously, 22 to 0, on Dec. 31 to ratify a three-year contract that includes wage increases and the establishment of a paid sick day program, according to a joint statement from baristas and Gimme management released by the Tompkins County Workers’ Center on Wednesday.

The union covers baristas at the two Gimme cafes at Gates Hall and in Trumansburg, as well as the flagship shops on State and Cayuga streets, which opened in 2000 and 2001, respectively. The union does not include baristas at the three New York City locations.

Samantha Mason, a barista who has worked at Gimme for about three years and has led the baristas in their unionization effort, said in an interview that the union would allow baristas and Gimme to “create a more meaningful workplace where workers can participate and have a democratic voice.”

“We’re no longer at-will employees, which for me is such a sense of relief,” she said.

Mason said that the union inserted a planned renegotiation of wages into the contract as a condition of agreeing to the management’s wage proposal, which the union found unsatisfactory. The union will again negotiate wages with management in December of this year, per the contract, but the rest of the contract is valid for three years, Mason said.

While negotiations between baristas and management have hit some bumps, the union effort is unique in that it has not been publicly opposed by the company, as with other unsuccessful union attempts at Starbucks and elsewhere.

“I’m a proponent of people coming together to build a better world, and I look forward to working with the union toward the advancement of the company mission,” said Kevin Cuddeback, owner and CEO of Gimme Coffee.

Mason called the union effort “a journey” that has been hard for all baristas, but specifically lauded a portion of the contract that establishes monthly meetings between the union and managers.

“It’s really nice to just create this space to communicate and talk about what’s possible and really hear from people in the company,” Mason said. “It’s not something that is common in the work culture in this country.”

The contract also includes a clause that requires “just cause” to fire or discipline a barista and a grievance and arbitration process to resolve workplace problems, the statement said.

The county workers center and Workers United’s Rochester office collaborated to support the unionization effort. Workers believe the union is the first barista union in the country.

In a phone interview on Wednesday morning, Pete Meyers, coordinator of the Tompkins County Workers Center, said that forming a union composed of largely young workers is exciting for the future of organized labor.

“It’s a population that didn’t grow up with unions in their midst,” he said of the union members, saying that he thinks the baristas are motivated by realizing that conditions may not improve “unless they start to do stuff themselves.”

“There’s an intention here to organize a larger hospitality union writ-large” in the region, Meyers said. “There’s some efforts afoot that I can’t talk about in the hospitality industry.”

Meyers said that organizing in the hospitality industry is a tough task, and that while Gimme’s effort was at times difficult, it could prove to be easier than other hospitality workforces around Tompkins County.

Gary Bonadonna, Jr, manager of Workers United’s Upstate New York headquarters in Rochester, saluted Gimme baristas “for the dedication and hard work they put in to organize their union and negotiate an initial union contract,” calling the baristas “an inspirational group.”

He said workers trying to form a union often have “to walk through a minefield of threats and intimidation by their employer.”

“I want to recognize Gimme! Coffee management for not going down that road,” Bonadonna said. “My hope is that other employers in Tompkins County will follow this more ethical path.”