Men's Hockey

Live Blog: No. 3/4 Men’s Hockey Takes on No. 7 Clarkson in Crucial Rematch

Cornell takes on the Golden Knights in a pivotal conference rematch of the ECAC’s top two teams. The Red holds a three point lead over Clarkson in the conference standings. Both teams enter the contest desperate for a win — the Red coming off an upset loss to RPI and Clarkson having won once in its last six contests.

The Red will be without junior captain and forward Mitch Vanderlaan tonight, who is out for the rest of the regular season with an injury. Freshman forward Cam Donaldson and junior defensemen Brendan Smith are also out.

Clarkson’s lineup includes a seventh defenseman this evening.

