THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | Feb 11th, 2018

Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo Movement, called for a cultural shift at Cornell and pushed for increased measures to support victims of assault. (Emma Hoarty/Sun Staff Photographer)
The Cornell Environmental Collaborative (ECO) held its annual Leadership Summit at Willard Straight Hall on Saturday. (Michael Wenye Li/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Students celebrated Mardi Gras at the Big Red Carnevale on Friday night. (Boris Tsang/Sun Staff Photographer)
SNL comedians Colin Jost and Melissa Villaseñor performed at Bailey Hall on Friday. (Cameron Pollack/Sun Photography Editor)
On Thursday, the Student Assembly discussed a resolution calling for an investigation into whether or not Cornell had invested in Puerto Rican debt bonds. (Boris Tsang/Sun Staff Photographer)
Jordan Fabian ’09, a White House correspondent for The Hill, recounted his experiences from over a year of reporting on the Trump White House. (Cameron Pollack/Sun Photography Editor)
Students trudged to class through the heavy snow on Wednesday. (Boris Tsang/Sun Staff Photographer)
Around fifty Ithacans gathered at the Commons on Tuesday to express support for marginalized groups. (Boris Tsang/Sun Staff Photographer)
Richard Saul Wurman, the founder of TED Talks, pushed for students to rethink the definition of innovation at a talk on Tuesday. (Michael Wenye Li/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo Movement, called for a cultural shift at Cornell and pushed for increased measures to support victims of assault. (Emma Hoarty/Sun Staff Photographer)
Richard Saul Wurman, the founder of TED Talks, pushed for students to rethink the definition of innovation at a talk on Tuesday. (Michael Wenye Li/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Around fifty Ithacans gathered at the Commons on Tuesday to express support for marginalized groups. (Boris Tsang/Sun Staff Photographer)
Students trudged to class through the heavy snow on Wednesday. (Boris Tsang/Sun Staff Photographer)
Jordan Fabian ’09, a White House correspondent for The Hill, recounted his experiences from over a year of reporting on the Trump White House. (Cameron Pollack/Sun Photography Editor)
On Thursday, the Student Assembly discussed a resolution calling for an investigation into whether or not Cornell had invested in Puerto Rican debt bonds. (Boris Tsang/Sun Staff Photographer)
SNL comedians Colin Jost and Melissa Villaseñor performed at Bailey Hall on Friday. (Cameron Pollack/Sun Photography Editor)
Students celebrated Mardi Gras at the Big Red Carnevale on Friday night. (Boris Tsang/Sun Staff Photographer)
The Cornell Environmental Collaborative (ECO) held its annual Leadership Summit at Willard Straight Hall on Saturday. (Michael Wenye Li/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)