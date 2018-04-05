Anthony Angello Signs Entry-Level Contract with Pittsburgh Penguins

This post has been updated.

After tying for the team lead with 13 goals in his junior season at Cornell, Anthony Angello signed a professional deal with the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, the Penguins announced Thursday.

Angello forgoes his senior season at Cornell in signing the two-year contract, which begins starting in the 2018-19 season. He will report to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL on an amateur tryout contract.

The #Pens have signed forward Anthony Angello to a two-year, entry-level contract.

The 6-foot-5 Manlius, New York, native scored double-digit goals and 20 or more points in each of his three seasons in Ithaca. Angello was the Penguins’ fifth-round pick in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Angello scored 36 goals and 70 points in 102 games at Cornell.

“I would like to thank my teammates, coaches, family, and the Lynah Faithful for the last 3 years at Cornell University,” Angello wrote on Twitter.

In a message to The Sun, Angello said he discussed the decision not to return for his senior year with coaches and teammates.

“It took some time to think through but I talked with the coaches and my teammates throughout the process,” he said.

Dylan McDevitt ’19 contributed reporting to this article.