Now Ranked No.1 in Northeast, Women’s Track and Field Dominates in California Meets

Recently ranked number one in the Northeast region by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, Cornell women’s track and field looks to extend its dominant streak at the upcoming Ivy League championships following a trio of successes at the Titan Team Challenge, Bob Larsen Distance Carnival, and Pomona-Pitzer Invite over break.

“We were very pleased with the competitive efforts while in California over spring break,” said head coach Artie Smith ’96. “Given the quality and consistency of the team’s training over the past month as we transitioned from indoors to outdoors, it was clear that people were ready to get the outdoor season rolling.”

During the Pomona-Pitzer Invite in southern California over the weekend, the Red had little trouble standing out in a meet that featured 50 teams and over 100 entrants. Cornell managed to deliver four event wins, along with almost 30 top-10 finishes.

Sophomore Brittany Stenekes won the 100M hurdles with a time of 14.06, after finishing first at the Titan Team Challenge the week before. Stenekes followed up her solo performance with another first place finish in the women’s 4×100 relay with sophomore Jinjer Pearce, senior Ellen Shepard and junior Martha Sam — collectively crossing the line in 45.98.

Sam and Pearce, along with juniors Ellery Bianco and Tina Welzer, also contributed to a win in the 4×400, speeding past their opponents with a time of 3:48.74.

The team attributes much of the year’s success to a consistent training regimen and commitment to remaining mentally focused.

“A great week of training there, coupled with nearly ideal competitive conditions at our meets, has been a great formula for us through the years — and it has paid off again this year,” Smith said.

The Red’s triumphs in track were also replicated on the field. Most notably, freshman Marguerite Lorenzo won the women’s high jump with a clearance of 5-7 — equalling a Cornell freshman record that she set just the week before. Sophomore Claire Kao also turned in a solid showing in the form of a fifth place finish on pole vault.

Impressively, track and field recorded a striking 20 ECAC qualifiers throughout the meet.

Heading into the final month of the track season, and with the Ivy League Outdoor Championship meet nearing, the team aims to maintain its strong footing.

“I’m eager to see even more people join the fun and compete over the next few weeks, and also excited to see continued improvement from those that have trained and raced last week,” Smith said. “We’ll be even better as more people get to compete and contribute.”

After having spent the last week touring California the Red now heads to Pennsylvania this Saturday where it will compete in the Bucknell Invitational.