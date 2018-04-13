GUEST ROOM | 25 Great Things About The Sandlot 25 Years Later

There were three scoreboards floating separately out in center field — one, two, three. Ron Santo quickly looked out to the mound. “Bill Singer was the pitcher for the Dodgers and there were three of him — one, two, three,” said Santo, former third baseman and current radio broadcaster for the Chicago Cubs. “And I go, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m having a reaction.’”

NEW YORK (AP) — After all he had accomplished — four World Series titles, 12 straight years in the playoffs, almost certain entry into the Hall of Fame — and after all the indignities, this was one Joe Torre wasn’t going to stand for.

He wasn’t going to take a pay cut from the New York Yankees, no matter that he still would have been the highest-paid manager in baseball, and he certainly wasn’t going to prove himself all over again.

Torre walked away Thursday, turning down a $5 million, one-year contract — $2.5 million less than he made this season