Men’s Hockey Awards End-of-Season Team Accolades

At its annual postseason banquet Saturday, Cornell men’s hockey announced its team-voted postseason awards. Freshman goaltender Matt Galajda added yet another award to his rookie season, earning the Nicky Bawlf Award as the team’s most valuable player.

For the second consecutive season, senior forward Jared Fiegl won the Ironman Award. This season, Fiegl battled a number of injuries and flu symptoms. He repeatedly drew praise from the award’s namesake, head coach Mike Schafer ’86, for his gritty play.

Fiegl also earned the Cornell Hockey Association Award for contributions that don’t show up in the box score.

Fiegl, who won three awards, was joined by junior Mitch Vanderlaan and sophomore Connor Murphy as a recipient of the Wendall and Francelia Earle Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement, presented to the member of each class with the best GPA.

Vanderlaan also won the Joe DeLibero-Stan Tsapis Award, given “for skilled efficiency, unselfish dedication and hard-nosed competitive desire.”

Joining Vanderlaan on the honor roll was his co-captain: senior Alex Rauter. Rauter earned the Sam Woodside Award for overall career improvement by a senior. The captain played just 26 games in his first two seasons in Ithaca, before emerging as a key player on and off the ice for the Red beginning in his junior season.

Senior Hayden Stewart, who spent the season backing up Galajda, won the Mark Weiss Memorial Award, awarded “to a senior with a career-long dedication and passion for the sport of hockey.”

Pittsburgh Penguins prospect junior Anthony Angello, who will not return to Ithaca for his senior season, won the Crimson Cup award, for his hat trick in the Red’s 3-0 win at Harvard.

Freshman Morgan Barron won the Greg Ratushny Award for the most promising rookie, and senior Trevor Yates won the Bill Doran Sportsmanship Award.