Dick Cheney’s Speech at Cornell Rescheduled to May 1

Former Vice President Richard “Dick” Cheney will be speaking at Cornell on May 1, after his initial visit was postponed due to inclement weather.

Cheney, whose initial talk was scheduled for March 21, will be giving a keynote address and then answering questions from the audience.

Perhaps the biggest difference between the two events is the location. The event had to be moved to Call Auditorium because “Statler [Auditorium] was not an option — security-wise,” according to Austin McLaughlin ’18, who declined to go into further detail.

New tickets are required for this event, and McLaughlin, Cornell Republicans president emeritus, said that new procedures were put in place in response to protest methods displayed in March.

“People were amassing tickets, and then throwing them away, or burning them,” he said. “There is not much we can do about that, [but] we’re limiting ticket pick-ups to two per person, and you need a Cornell ID.”

“We’re encouraging people to have a willingness to engage,” he said.

The protest which was being organized for the earlier event has also been rescheduled. Put together by nine organizations, the protest will now be taking place outside of Kennedy Hall in a designated protest area.

“Dick Cheney represents everything wrong with American imperialism. When he comes to campus this week, it is our job to resist,” reads the event’s Facebook page.

Tickets for the event will be available beginning April 19 in Willard Straight Hall.