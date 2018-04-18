Manisha Munasinghe Elected as Graduate and Professional Student Trustee

This post will be updated

Manisha Munasinghe grad, current vice president of the Graduate and Professional Student Assembly, has been selected as Cornell’s next student-elected trustee, earning 1,460 votes.

Munasinghe will serve on the Board of Trustees for a two-year period and replaces Dara Brown grad.

Munasinghe won by defeating Tatiana Padilla grad and Rebecca Harrison ’14 grad, in an election that saw a turnout of 12.2 percent, keeping with the trend of minimal turnout over the the past few election cycles.

At a debate between the three candidates last week, Munasinghe attributed the low turnout to the timing of the election and the lack of clarity regarding the trustee position.

“Students who serve in this position, because the minutes [of trustee meetings] are also sealed, can’t share what is going on in these spaces and how they are advocating … so [students] don’t feel like those people in the room are actually advocating for them or see the work,” Munasinghe explained.

The newly-elected trustee will be serving alongside Dustin Liu ’19 as the only other student voice on the governing board of the University.