Ithaca SWAT Team Busts Local Woman for Narcotics Possession

A Lansing woman was arrested on Wednesday after a SWAT team raid for possession of cocaine and heroin.

Upon receiving a search warrant, the Ithaca SWAT team searched Sarah R. Monroe’s residence on Holden Road, Lansing and recovered heroin, cocaine, scales, packaging materials, paraphernalia and cash as well as “a small but very detailed marijuana grow operation,” according to a press release from the Ithaca Police Department.

The Ithaca Police Department and Tompkins County Sheriffs Department were also involved in the search.

For her intent to sell cocaine and heroin, Monroe was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. She was also charged with criminal possession of controlled substance in the fifth degree for possessing cocaine.

Monroe was sent to the Tompkins County jail without bail. She is currently on NYS parole and was issued a parole warrant.