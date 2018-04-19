Women’s Lacrosse Downs Binghamton, Handing Head Coach Graap 200th Win of Cornell Career

After dropping its previous three games, Cornell women’s lacrosse handed a stinging rebuke to regional rival Binghamton, keeping alive its Ivy ambitions as the regular season draws to a close.

The Red handily overtook the Bearcats (6-6) Tuesday, 15-7. The decision continues Cornell’s (7-6, 2-3 Ivy) undefeated campaign against the team, which it has now beat in all seven of its last seven meetings.

“The win against Binghamton was huge for our confidence,” said junior captain Sarah Phillips.

The victory marked Jenny Graap’s ’86 200th win as Cornell’s head coach, a milestone in a career that has had few parallels in collegiate lacrosse. Grapp, who has helmed the program since 1997, won the 2017 Ivy League Coach of the Year and has led 10 postseason-qualifying teams during her tenure.

Cornell ran up its second highest score of the season against Binghamton, powered by a deep offense that inlcuded contributions from nine different players. The Red’s three captains — Phillips, senior Ida Farinholt and senior Taylor Reed — scored two goals each, while sophomore attacker Caroline Allen tied her career high with four goals. Freshmen Alicia O’Neil and Ellie Walsh joined in the action to each score a goal.

Farinholt led the charge on defense with three caused turnovers, while sophomore goalie Katie McGahan made eight saves — an especially impressive performance given the Red’s eight point margin of victory.

Cornell has two regular season games remaining, both of which take place away against fellow conference teams.

“Away games allow us to completely lock in and be focused solely on the team, and the game, with no other distractions,” Phillips said. “I think we will do well in this situation.”

Cornell next faces Princeton (7-5, 3-1), a powerful opponent that currently stands third in the conference. A win against their rival would even out the Red’s Ivy record, helping keep its postseason aspirations afloat.

“We need to step up to the challenge,” Reed said. “We will focus on things we can control this week: working hard, scrapping for everything, and making each other better.”

The Red will hit the road to take on the Tigers this Saturday at 1 p.m.