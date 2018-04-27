Men’s Hockey to Play 2018 Madison Square Garden Game Against Archrival Harvard

Fans of one of college hockey’s most storied rivalries are in for a treat this Thanksgiving.

The Red will take on Harvard at The World’s Most Famous Arena on Saturday, Nov. 24, the Athletics Department announced on Friday. Dubbed, the “Frozen Apple,” the game will be an extra installment of the conference rivalry between the Red and Crimson but will not count toward ECAC play.

“We are very excited to continue the tradition of The Frozen Apple with our rival, Harvard,” said head coach Mike Schafer ’86 in a press release made public Friday morning. “The games at Lynah Rink have historically been unbelievable sporting events. But given the stage, this game will be one that people will talk about for years to come.”

The two teams have met 152 times, with Cornell leading the series 76-65-11. Cornell won both matchups this season, including a thrilling, last-second victory at Lynah Rink Nov. 11.

Cornell has played at Madison Square Garden nine times, sporting a record of 4-3-2. The 10th contest will mark the Red’s first meeting with a conference opponent.

But it will not be the first time that the Red takes on a longtime Boston-area rival at the arena, with the biennial Red Hot Hockey series between Cornell and Boston University taking place there in every other year since 2011. In the 2017 installment of the game, Cornell bested the Terriers — its first win against the team at The Garden.

Cornell has not lost at MSG since falling to B.U. in 2013. Since that game, the Red is 4-0-1 including victories against Michigan, Penn State and New Hampshire. Tickets for the game against Harvard, which starts at 8 p.m. on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday May 1.