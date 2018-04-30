Cornell Shines at Penn Relays, Looks Ahead to Ivy Heps

Recently ranked eighth in the Northeast region, Cornell track looked to post standout performances on the national stage at the Penn Relays late last week.

Action for Cornell kicked off with the Red’s most successful event this season, the women’s 4x100m relay. The team of sophomore Jinjer Pearce, senior Ellen Shepard, sophomore Brittany Stenekes and junior Martha Sam finished with a time of 45.76 — good for 12th during heats — which qualified them for the final race. They finished third the next day with a time of 45.93, behind Penn and Notre Dame.

Later that day, Pearce helped senior Shannon Hugard, freshman Leya Salis and senior Annie Taylor finish sixth with a time of 11:15.38 in the distance medley relay.

Thursday was capped off by strong distance performances. Junior Tyler Fisher finished the 5,000m in 31:17.56, good for 19th. Freshman Gabrielle Orie and senior Jackie Katzman both competed in the women’s 3,000m, finishing in fifth and seventh places with times of 9:25.52 and 9:27.48, respectively. On top of those strong showings, junior Briar Bumbley finished 13th in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase in 10:28.45.

The Red took part in its last event on Friday, the women’s 100m hurdles, in which Stenekes finished eighth with a time of 13.87.

Cornell gears up for the heavily anticipated Ivy Outdoor Heps Championships this Saturday in Philadelphia.