Men’s Lacrosse Picks Up 9 All-Ivy Honors, 3 First-Team Selections

After an expectation-surpassing regular season, Cornell men’s lacrosse found itself well represented on the list of All-Ivy selections. Sophomore attack Jeff Teat, senior defenseman Jake Pulver and senior midfielder Jordan Dowiak led the way for Cornell on the first team, with the former two players earning unanimous selections.

Junior midfielder Jake McCulloch earned a second-team selection while five other Cornell players were named honorable mention: senior goaltender Christian Knight, sophomore FOGO Paul Rasimowicz, junior defender Ryan Bray, sophomore long-stick midfielder Brandon Salvatore and junior defender Fleet Wallace.

The nine total selections are the most for Cornell since 2007, while the three first-team honors are the team’s most since 2015. Cornell was second in the conference behind Yale, who had 11 All-Ivy selections.

Yale also swept the conference awards, with Ben Reeves and Andy Shay both repeating as the Ivy League player of the year and coach of the year, respectively. Bulldog freshman Chris Fake was the unanimous Ivy League rookie of the year.

The Red has spent the week preparing for the Ivy League tournament in New York this weekend, where it will face Brown on Friday before a potential date with the regular-season champions and national No. 1 Yale on Sunday.