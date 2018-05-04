Live Blog: Men’s Lax Faces Brown in Ivy League Semis

This evening in New York City, Cornell men’s lacrosse faces Brown in the Ivy League semifinal. The Red is seeking to rebound after its eight-game winning streak came to an end at Princeton in the final game of the regular season. With a victory, Cornell would advance to the conference championship game Sunday afternoon against Yale.

The Red’s last matchup with the Bears was less than two weeks ago, a 19-5 blowout by Cornell at Schoellkopf Field.

Follow below for live updates.

Lax v. Brown in Ivy Semis – Curated tweets by DailySunSports