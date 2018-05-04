No. 9 Men’s Lacrosse Holds of Brown for Narrow Victory, Will Face Yale in Ivy Title Game

This post will be updated.

NEW YORK — Two weeks ago, Cornell men’s lacrosse ran over a visiting Brown team by 14 goals, showcasing its offensive might on its way to a decisive victory.

On Friday, at Columbia’s Robert K. Kraft Field in Manhattan, the story was altogether different. The Red (11-4, 5-2 Ivy) narrowly held off Brown (6-9, 3-4), 7-4, in the Ivy League semifinal and will advance to the conference championship game where it will face Yale on Sunday afternoon.

The game started slow, with the first 12:47 of the opening quarter passing by without any goals scored. Finally, it was Cornell’s junior attack Clarke Petterson that broke the deafening silence.

With the Red holding that one-goal lead as the first period expired, it was clear that Cornell was going to have to win this one without the high-octane offense that spectators are used to seeing.

As the game tired on, the two stars of the contest quickly emerged — Brown goaltender Phil Goss, recently tabbed as a first-team All-Ivy selection, and Cornell goaltender Christian Knight. The two goalies combined for 33 saves in the contest and anchored their respective defenses to impressive performances.

Offensively, it was Cornell that outperformed its conference rival. With 6:29 remaining in the third quarter, the Red took a 5-1 lead on a goal from junior midfielder Jake McCulloch — a margin that proved too great for the Bears to overcome. The Red held off its opponent down the stretch, staving off a potentially disastrous upset as Brown scored a pair of goals in the fourth.

With the semifinal in the rearview mirror, Cornell will take on the Bulldogs this Sunday at noon for the Ivy League championship.