Cornell Athletics to Send Student Buses to Syracuse for Men’s Lax NCAA First Round Matchup

Students and fans of Cornell men’s lacrosse will have the opportunity to travel by bus to the Carrier Dome in Syracuse next weekend for the round of 16 game between the Red and Orange, Cornell Athletics announced on Monday.

The exact details are expected to be announced later today, but the game is currently slated to begin at 7:15 p.m. on Sunday evening.

The announcement follows a similar one that occurred in March, when Cornell men’s basketball earned a last-minute berth into the Ivy League tournament in Philadelphia and Cornell Athletics provided bus transportation for students to and from the Palestra.

Cornell was left unseeded in the national playoffs even after defeating No. 1 Yale on Sunday to win the Ivy League tournament and the conference’s automatic qualifying bid to the NCAAs. Syracuse — the tournament’s No. 8 seed — is the home team in the matchup despite not winning its conference as Cornell did, while the Red had beaten the Orange on April 10 and boasted a better record and RPI.