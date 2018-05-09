FROM THE EDITOR: Back After This

Today, The Cornell Daily Sun puts its regular print copy to rest until the start of fall semester. It has been a busy few months for us at 139 W State Street, and I am immensely proud of the hard work that the 136th Editorial Board has put into providing our community with valuable journalism on the issues that matter most. Whether it was the tumult of Student Assembly elections, the John Greenwood saga, the protracted demise of Brian Wansink or a banner year for Cornell sports (LGR!), The Sun has been the place for coverage and commentary.

As we close out almost a century and a half of publication, we continue to look for innovative ways to reach new audiences and cover new issues. This summer, The Sun will once again expand our digital presence with a student-developed iOS application. With more and more of our readership migrating to mobile devices, our app will allow us to bring the news to you more efficiently than ever before.

From now till class resumes in August, Sun coverage will be online only, at cornellsun.com —- so if you don’t already follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/cornellsun), Twitter (@cornellsun) and Instagram (@cornellsun), you’ll want to do that now.

I encourage you to remain engaged and involved with The Sun, and please know that I am always reachable personally at editor-in-chief@cornellsun.com. But for now, take a moment to relax and enjoy Galantis on Slope Day. We’ll be right back after this.

—J.S.K.R.