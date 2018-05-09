Newest Cornell Eatery, McCormick’s, Swings Into Business

McCormick’s, a newly-modernized Cornell Dining eatery at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Course, is now offering the dishes you need to congratulate yourself on making it to the 18th hole.

The newest eatery, located in the Moakley House on Warren Road, offers table, bar and patio seating right on the edge of the golf course and is a stone’s throw away from campus, but patrons do not have to swing a club to get in according to McCormick’s interim manager Margaret Bruns.

“We had a challenge to develop an eatery that would take care of golf club members, occasional golfers, and the campus community, and we took the opportunity to put together the kind of bar and grill we knew we would enjoy while meeting those needs,” Bruns said in an email to The Sun.

On the wall of McCormick’s is a pencil portrait of the new eatery’s namesake, Jack McCormick ’57, who served as a lieutenant junior grade in the U.S. Navy. McCormick belonged to the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and played varsity golf as an undergraduate, according to his obituary in The New York Times.

McCormick passed away on Aug. 8, 2005, at the age of 69, and left in his will a bequest to modernize Moakley House. The eatery opened on April 17, 2018.

The McCormick’s team includes Bruns, chef Tim Oltz, catering director Brandon Fortenberry and dining manager Evan Fabrizio. The menu fare might seem par for the course, but many of the items are made in-house and incorporate ingredients from Cornell’s own orchards and dairy farms.

“As far as developing a menu concept and a plan, chef Tim developed the recipes, and Paul Hornbrook, who’s cooking here daily, has experimented and refined,” Bruns said.

Fabrizio highlighted several menu items including the Cornell Apple BBQ wing sauce and Cornell Apple Chipotle dry rub, all made in-house and with Cornell Orchard apples. According to Fabrizio, all cheese on the burgers comes from Cornell Dairy.

“We’re smoking our own turkey and brisket, Paul is making sausage from scratch, we’re using Cornell Orchards products, Cornell Dairy cheese, and items from wonderful local vendors like Ithaca Bakery and Finger Lakes Roasters Coffee,” Bruns said.

Cornell Catering, a division within Cornell Dining, teamed up with the Athletics Department, which owns Moakley house, to upgrade the facility.

“Cornell Athletics contracted with an off-campus entity to operate Moakley House as well as concessions at athletics events in the past. They decided it was time for a change, and approached us to work with them,” Bruns told The Sun.

According to Bruns, many athletic staff and residents from the nearby Forest Home neighborhood are already “happy customers,” and it’s good news for Cornell students who have a tough time finishing off their Big Red Bucks because McCormick’s will happily accept them.