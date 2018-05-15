Men’s Basketball’s Gettings to Delay Eligibility and Transfer Next Season

Junior forward Stone Gettings will not be returning to play out his senior year for Cornell men’s basketball.

The forward will save his final year of NCAA eligibility and opt to take a redshirt season next year. Gettings said he plans to graduate in December before transferring to another college.

“I decided to graduate early in December,” Gettings told The Sun. “[It will] save myself a ton of money and [I will] have another year to play somewhere else.”

Cornell junior forward Stone Gettings will redshirt this year, graduate in December and transfer, source told ESPN. Averaged 16.7 points per game and 6.6 rebounds this past season. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) May 15, 2018

The news comes after the Malibu, California native put up his best season with the Red in which he transitioned into Cornell’s clear second scoring option behind classmate Matt Morgan. The forward ended the season averaging 16.7 points and 6.6 rebounds, earning an second-team All-Ivy selection and playing a major role in clinching the Red’s first-ever postseason berth in the Ivy League tournament.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation who spoke to The Sun on the condition of anonymity, the decision from Gettings was unexpected by his teammates. It’s unclear where Gettings will be transferring at this time. Cornell Athletics declined to comment on the situation.

The report also comes at the heels of the declaration for the NBA draft by Morgan, the Red’s leading scorer. The projected loss of both Morgan and Gettings will leave Cornell without its top two leading scorers for the upcoming season.

Jonathan Harris ’21 contributed reporting to this story.