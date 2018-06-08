Football Unveils 29-Member Class of 2022

On the 100th day before opening kickoff, Cornell football announced the names of its newest reinforcements set to join the program this fall.

Twenty-nine freshman and one sophomore transfer will come to Ithaca this August in the form of 12 offensive players, 15 defensive players and three special teams players.

Seven defensive backs, three linebackers and two defensive linemen make up the defensive class, while three wide receivers, three running backs, a fullback, a tight end, two quarterbacks and five offensive linemen make up the offensive side. Two place kickers and a long snapper will join special teams.

The class of 2022 hails from 19 states, with California and Illinois leading the way at four apiece, followed by Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas and Washington at two each.

The Red will look to these 30 newcomers to help build on a 3-4 Ivy record in 2017, which saw a chance at a conference title slip from the team’s grasp in the final three weeks. Entering head coach David Archer’s ’05 sixth year at the helm, Cornell is looking for its first Ivy title since 1990.

Cornell’s additions will have their first chance to show their strength when the 2018 season kicks off Sept. 15 at Delaware. The full schedule can be found here.

Name, Height, Weight, High School (Hometown)

Offense:

Quarterback

Ben Mays, 6’2”, 200, Dutchtown HS (Prairieville, La.)

Kyle Neputy, 6’5”, 230, Amos Alonzo Stagg HS (Palos Hills, Ill.)

Running back

Devon Brewer, 5’11”, 180, Boys Latin HS (Dundalk, Md.)

Thomas Glover, 5’11”, 180, Harvard-Westlake School (Pasadena, Calif.)

Delonte Harrell, 5’10”, 205, Marist HS (Matteson, Ill.)

Full back

James Peabody, 6’0”, 205, Barnstable HS (West Yarmouth, Mass.)

Wide Receiver

Dez’mond Brinson, 6’0”, 180, Savannah HS (Savannah, Ga)

Devan Cross, 5’11”, 175, Aurora Christian HS (Yorkville, Ill.)

Curtis Raymond III, 6’4”, 195, Dripping Springs HS (Dripping Springs, Texas)

Tight End

Ryan Fitton, 6’4”, 235, Staples HS/University of Connecticut (Westport, Conn.)*

Offensive Line

Jack Burns, 6’3”, 285, Bishop Miege HS (Kansas City, Kan.)

Sam Evans, 6’4”, 260, St. Louis University HS (St. Louis, Mo.)

Robert Fatovic, 6’3”, 280, Pine Crest School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Hunter Lee, 6’4”, 275, Oak Park HS (Oak Park, Calif.)

Hunter Nourzad, 6’4”, 295, The Walker School (Marietta, Ga.)

Defense

Linebacker

Sam Marks, 6’2”, 215, Adlai E. Stevenson HS (Long Grove, Ill.)

Christoph Sontich, 6’4”, 235, Chagrin Falls HS (Chagrin Falls, Ohio)

Caleb Weber, 6’2”, 225, Lawrenceville School (Richlands, Wash.)

Defensive Back

Taison Etienne, 5’11”, 190, Silverado HS (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Demetrius Harris, 6’2”, 170, Muskegon HS (Muskegon, Mich.)

Isaiah Hogan, 6’1”, 190, Moorpark HS (Simi Valley, Calif.)

Michael Irons, 6’1”, 170, McGregor HS (McGregor, Texas)

Kolby McGowan, 5’10”, 170, Notre Dame HS (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

Mbaba Sow, 6’1”, 165, Woodlands HS (White Plains, N.Y.)

Eric Stoxstill-Diggs, 6’0”, 185, Franklin Road Academy (Whites Creek, Tenn.)

Defensive Line

Max Lundeen, 6’4”, 240, East Grand Rapids HS (East Grand Rapids, Mich.)

Jack Muench, 6’3”, 260, Mission Viejo HS (Laguna Niguel, Calif.)

Special Teams

Long Snapper

Thomas Ferrara, 6’5”, 210, Sparta HS (Sparta, N.J.)

Place Kicker/Punter

Koby Kiefer, 5’10”, 180, Bridgeport HS (Bridgeport, W.Va.)

Scott Lees, 6’0”, 220, Eastside Catholic HS (Sammmish, Wash.)

* — denotes sophomore transfer