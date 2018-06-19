Men’s Hockey Reveals Remainder of 2018-19 Schedule

In order to build on its most successful regular season in more than a decade, Cornell men’s hockey will have to travel to Northern Michigan and host the newest team in college hockey, the Athletics Department announced on Tuesday.

The Red’s out-of-conference schedule includes a season-opening series against Michigan State on Oct. 26 and 27, as previously reported by The Sun. Cornell will also make a rare trip to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula for two games against the Wildcats, and Arizona State will travel 2,013 mi to East Hill for a weekend series.

Those six games plus the previously announced Red Hot Hockey game against Harvard at Madison Square Garden Nov. 24 comprise the entirety of the Red’s non-league schedule.

In ECAC play, the defending regular season champion Cornell will open up its conference schedule at home against Yale and Brown on Nov. 2 and 3, respectively. The annual Harvard Game at Lynah Rink will take place on Jan.18. The season will conclude with a trip to North Country to face St. Lawrence March 1 and Clarkson March 2.

The complete schedule is below.

Oct. 13: vs. Laurentian (Exhibition)

Oct. 21: vs. Guleph (Exhibition)

Oct. 6: vs. Michigan State

Oct. 27: vs. Michigan State

Nov. 2: vs. Yale

Nov. 3: vs. Brown

Nov. 9: at Northern Michigan

Nov. 10: at Northern Michigan

Nov. 16: vs. Quinnipiac

Nov. 17: vs. Princeton

Nov. 24: vs. Harvard at Madison Square Garden

Nov. 30: at Dartmouth

Dec. 1: at Harvard

Jan. 4: at Princeton

Jan. 5: at Quinnipiac

Jan. 11: vs. Arizona State

Jan. 12: vs Arizona State

Jan. 18: vs. Harvard

Jan. 19: vs. Dartmouth

Jan. 25: at Colgate

Jan. 26: vs. Colgate

Feb. 1: at Union

Feb. 2: at Rensselaer

Feb. 8: vs. Clarkson

Feb. 9: vs. St. Lawrence

Feb. 15: at Brown

Feb. 16: at Yale

Feb. 22: Rensselaer

Feb. 23: Union

March 1: at St. Lawrence

March 2: at Clarkson