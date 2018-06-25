Men’s Basketball Announces Group of 6 Recruits Set to Join Program in 2018-19

The six incoming members of Cornell men’s basketball have been made clear. The list includes four incoming freshmen and two junior college transfers, taking on the floor presence of three forwards and three guards. Below are tidbits about each of the incoming Cornellians.

Kobe Dickson, Forward, Holcomb High School (Kan.)

What Head Coach Brian Earl Says: “Kobe Dickson is along and skilled post that should do well in our style of play. His natural timing and feel for the game on both ends of the floor are intriguing. Kobe will be a great fit at Cornell and in our program.”

Kobe Dickson announced his commitment to Cornell back on Oct. 17, 2017 on a Twitter account that has since been set to private.

Dickson also had offers from Air Force Academy and Washburn University, before eventually deciding on Cornell.

During his senior campaign, Dickson averaged 15.6 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.2 blocks on 67 percent shooting. The six-foot-nine Kansas native was also able to lead his team to the Kansas Class 4A Division II state finals, finishing as a runner-up and earning all-tournament honors.

In his previous junior year campaign, Dickson averaged 9.8 points and 6.9 rebounds to help his team to the state crown.

In one recruiting profile, Dickson was described as a forward-center with a “the ability to compete in the paint, shoot from the midrange and is a terrific shot blocker, able to protect the rim and the paint.”

Matthew Harshany, Guard, Navarre High School (Fla.)

What Earl Says: “We are excited about Matt Harshany joining Cornell basketball. Matt will provide high-level scoring and shot-making ability at the guard position. His skill level, grit, and competitiveness should be an immediate asset to our roster.”

Matthew Harshany announced his commitment to Cornell on Feb. 9 in a Twitter post.

The six-foot guard averaged 26.1 points, 4,6 rebounds and 4.0 assists in a memorable senior campaign, in which he scored a school-record 51 points in a single game and eclipsed the 1,500 career point mark. He also earned second-team all-state honors and was ranked a two-star recruit.

Off the court, Harshany boasts a resume which is just as impressive as his on-the-court records. The Florida native had a 4.9 GPA and was named valedictorian of his high school. Harshany also had offers from Stanford, Georgia Tech and MIT before committing to Cornell earlier this year.

Chaz Mack, Forward, Cochise College (Ariz.)

What Earl Says: “Chaz is a tough-minded and high motor player that will provide an immediate impact to our team. He is efficient and productive on both ends of the court. We are excited to add his experience to our roster.”

Chaz Mack announced his commitment to Cornell on March 10 via Twitter post.

The six-foot-six, 210-pound forward joins the Cornell roster as one of three junior college transfers. Mack is a creature of southern Arizona, transferring from Cochise College and playing at Catalina Foothills HS before that. He averaged 19.9 points and 10.1 rebounds while leading Cochise to a 23-9 record.

Mack earned second-team NJCAA Division I All-American honors while also being named first-team all-league and all-region. Mack also received the Pinnacle Award of Academic Excellence from the NJCAA after posting a perfect 4.0 GPA as a freshman.

Thurston McCarty, Forward, East Central Community College (Miss.)

What Earl Says: “We are happy Thurston McCarty has decided to join us at Cornell. Thurston is a tall, athletic, and long wing who spaces the floor with his shot and can guard multiple positions. His versatility both offensively and defensively makes him a valuable addition to our program.”

Thurston McCarty, the third of three junior college transfers to play for Earl announced his commitment through a Twitter post on April 18.

The six-foot-seven forward, along with Dickson and Mack, rounds out a newly reloaded frontcourt that will try to fill the shoes of Stone Gettings, who is transferring. McCarty played his junior college ball at East Central Community College in Shubuta, Mississippi, which has recently gained nationwide recognition as the site for the Netflix documentary Last Chance U.

McCarty averaged 12.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last year while shooting 42 percent from the field and 34 percent from behind the three-point line.

Dean Noll, Guard, Shawnee High School (N.J.)

What Earl Says: “Dean is a player that has always played with a chip on his shoulder. He had an incredible career at Shawnee HS and led them to a state title this past year. His ability to create shots for himself and others will be an excellent addition to our backcourt and our program.”

Dean Noll announced his commitment to Cornell University via Twitter on March 23.

The six-foot-three, 190-pound guard from Medford, New Jersey, helped lead his team to a state championship in his senior season while averaging 21.7 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

In addition to winning MVP of the state championship game, Noll took home second-team all-state honors and was named group, conference and county player of the year. Noll was also named the Courier Post and Burlington County Times’ Basketball Player of the Year as a Senior.

In his senior season, Noll broke his school’s single-season scoring record notching 737 points. Noll finished his high-school career having scored 1,588 points.

Max Samberg, Guard, Rye High School (N.Y.)

What Earl Says: “Max is a versatile player on both ends of the floor. He has an incredible feel for the game and is a superb passer. We are excited to add those qualities to the backcourt and to our program.”

Max Samberg, a six-foot-three, 190-pound guard, rounds out the recruiting class for the Red. Samberg played his high school ball at Rye High School in Rye, New York where he captained his team to a league championship in his senior season.

In his final year at Rye, Samberg was named all-league, all-conference and all-section in addition to being to named to the Lower Hudson Basketball Coaches Association All-Star team. Samberg also earned the Court of Excellence Award for Basketball, Academics and Community Service as a Senior.