Michelle Wolf to Bring Her Presidential Humor to Bailey Hall

Michelle Wolf, comedian and former correspondent for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and headliner of this year’s White House Correspondents Dinner, will entertain campus on Saturday, Sep. 1 in Bailey Hall at 7 p.m.

Wolf’s work frequently focuses on feminism, the environment, and “how nature is sexist to the mystery surrounding public bathrooms, why Hillary Clinton could not be a ‘nice lady’ and more of life’s everyday absurdities,” according to her website.

Wolf made her television entrance on Seth Meyers’ late night television show in July 2014. Since then, she debuted an hour-long stand-up special on HBO titled Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady, created and starred on Comedy Central’s Now Hiring and Used People. Her 10-episode Netflix show The Break with Michelle Wolf was recently cancelled due to low audience numbers.

Wolf has also performed live at various comedy clubs, college campuses and festivals — including the Riot L.A. Comedy Festival, San Francisco Sketchfest, Moontower, Bonnaroo, Just For Laughs Montreal — and was named one of Vulture’s “50 Comedians You Should Know in 2015” and The Rolling Stone’s “25 Funniest People on Twitter Right Now.”

Her scathing speech at the Correspondent Dinner in April prompted a national conversation on how far a comedian can go in their acts, garnering criticism for her many jabs at White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders — including that her eye makeup was made from the ashes of “burnt facts.”

Aside from going after Sanders, Wolf joked about Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump and Councilor to the President Kellyanne Conway. At the end of her act, Wolf said to journalists that Donald Trump, “has helped you sell your papers and your books and your T.V. You helped create this monster and now you are profiting from him.”

“If you’re willing to say something when someone’s not there, you should definitely be willing to say it to their face,” Wolf told The New York Times regarding the controversy surrounding her performance.

Tickets for Cornell students will cost $12 for the balcony and $15 for the floor, and will go on sale on Friday, Aug. 24. The general public can buy tickets — $17 for the balcony and $20 for the floor — starting Aug. 25.