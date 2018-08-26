EDITORIAL | Remembering Prof. Carol Warrior and Rachel Doran

It is always a sad day when The Sun finds itself running an obituary. Today, we are running two, in memory of Prof. Carol Warrior, English, and Rachel Doran ’19. Both were taken from us far too soon, and their passing is a loss for Cornell.

Prof. Warrior’s peers and students remember her as the consummate scholar and educator. She carried forth her passion not just in her study of Indigenous literature, but in her commitment to community as well. As a faculty fellow at Akwe:kon Residential Hall and an adviser for indigenous graduate students, Prof. Warrior ensured that her knowledge, experience and wisdom spread far beyond the confines of her classroom. In doing so, she serves as a model for professors everywhere. At a time when it is easier than ever to conduct education in a detached, virtual way, Prof. Warrior — who was recognized this year as an “inspirational mentor” by 2018 Merrill Presidential Scholar Qiuwei Yang ’18 — showed how personal and uplifting scholarship can be.

Rachel Doran exemplified Cornell in her academic pursuits and in her spirit. A fashion major in the College of Human Ecology, Rachel founded a handmade pajama business at age 11 from her home in Connecticut. She flourished at Cornell, curating an award-winning exhibition on “perceptions and representations of Euro-American ideals of beauty” that, according to Prof. Denise N. Green ’07, fiber science and apparel design, “radically changed” how such exhibitions were held. We can learn much from Rachel’s lifelong dedication to her craft, and her ability to turn vision into reality.

Please remember that there are resources at Cornell to help in trying times like these. Students in need may consult with counselors from Counseling & Psychological Services by calling 607-255-5155, and employees may contact the Faculty Staff Assistance Program at 607-255-2673. There are also additional resources available at caringcommunity.cornell.edu.