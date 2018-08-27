C.U. Athletic Hall of Fame to Induct 10 New Members

2018 will see 10 new faces in the Cornell University Athletic Hall of Fame including four All-Americans and one lifetime Cornell Athletic Department employee.

Andrea Dutcher worked in various capacities for Cornell Athletics over her storied 42-year career at the University. Immediately after graduating from Penn State where she played golf and basketball, Dutcher became the head coach of Cornell’s women’s volleyball team. Under her tutelage, the team went 346-158-7 (.687) from 1974 to 1988; the trophy awarded to the Ivy League women’s volleyball champions bears her name.

Toward the end of her coaching career, Dutcher transitioned into the athletics administration where she worked her way up from Director of Helen Newman Hall and Intramural Sports to Director of Physical Education and eventually Senior Associate Director of Athletics for Physical Education. Dutcher played a pivotal role in building up Cornell Recreation Services and Cornell intramurals.

The All-Americans set to be inducted are Courtney Farrell ’08, women’s lacrosse, Muhammad Halim ’08, men’s track and field, Tyler Baier ’05, wrestling, and Dan Ratushny ’92, men’s hockey.

Farrell was a third-team All-American her senior season, when she led Cornell in points (54), assists (26), game-winning goals (3) and ground balls (25). Farrell graduated holding the school record in points (213) and assists (91).

Muhammad Halim, a four-time All-American and 2008 NCAA Outdoor national champion, holds the school record for triple jump. Halim competed in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics for the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tyler Baier earned All-American honors as part of a senior effort in which he went 40-4 and was the 184-pound NCAA runner-up. He earned first-team All-Ivy three times.

Two-time All-American defenseman Dan Ratushny finished his three-year career at Cornell with 65 points in 80 games. Ratushny was selected 25th overall in the 1989 NHL Draft. Competing for team Canada, he captained a gold medal team at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 1990 and earned a silver medal in the 1992 Winter Olympics.

Center-fielder Jenna Campagnolo ’08, softball, was a four-time All-Ivy Leaguer. Campagnolo played 200 games for the Big Red, posting a career .342 average with 19 home runs including a .423 average her senior year.

Keith Ferguson ’03, football, registered more catches (202) and receiving yards (2,569) than any Cornelian before him. Ferguson was just the seventh player in Ivy League history with more than 200 catches. As a senior, he was awarded the Pop Warner Award as his team’s most valuable player.

David McKechnie ’07, men’s swimming and diving, was a three-time Ivy champion, graduating with the Ivy-League record in the 100 meter breaststroke as well as a slew of school records. With McKechnie’s help, Cornell swimming was able to break 20-plus year losing streaks against Harvard and Princeton.

Richard Stimpson ’01, men’s soccer, earned first-team All-Ivy honors three times in the four years he started. Stimpson holds the school record for assists (25) and games started (65). He is third in career points with 69.

Joanna Weiss ’07, volleyball, was a part of three Ivy championship teams. Weiss has the school career record for hit percentage (.384) and single season records for block-assists (120) and attack percentage (.406).

The induction ceremony will take place Sept. 22 and bring membership in the Hall up to 608. The new members will also be honored at halftime of the homecoming football game between Cornell and Yale that day.