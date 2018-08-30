Big Red Band Given Written Reprimand for Violating University Hazing Policy

Following a hazing report that was sent to the Office of the Judicial Administrator in Dec. 2017, the Big Red Band received a “written reprimand” and was required to create a Leadership Transition Guide.

After investigating the University-Registered Organization, the OJA found that “as part of a leadership transition practice,” an incoming section leader “consumed a shot of bar-b-que sauce” to “demonstrate devotion to the section.”

The investigation found that this event also occurred in past years and featured “other condiments.”

The Big Red Marching Band and University reached a Summary Decision Agreement, instead of proceeding with hearing.

After the organization was found in violation of the University’s hazing policy, it was ordered to develop a Leadership Transition Guide in collaboration with the marching band’s advisor Megan Ramey, a OJA member, and Joe Scaffido, the director of campus activities

The guide was distributed to members of the marching band’s leadership board to inform them on the proper conduct expected by Cornell’s conduct standards, and members transitioning into the leadership positions this school year were also required to review the guide.

The Office of the Judicial Administrator will be further investigating the marching band to identify individual members who the University will then hold accountable for the hazing incident.

The Big Red Marching Band has not responded to The Sun’s request for a comment.