Keating, Seggebruch Named 2018 Football Captains

For the first time since 2009, Cornell football has named just two team captains.

Senior center J. Edward Keating and senior linebacker Reis Seggebruch were chosen via a vote of their teammates to lead the Red into the 2018 season, which begins Sept. 15 at Delaware, Cornell announced Friday.

In his first campaign as a starter last season, Keating was named to the All-Ivy second-team. He played all 10 games at center, anchoring an young offensive line whose improvement over the course of the 2017 season led the Red to amass 163.7 rushing yards per game in its final seven contests.

Seggebruch, joining Keating as a first-time captain, led the Red with 62 tackles last season. As a sophomore, he ranked tenth in the Ivy League with 74 tackles. Seggebruch, who makes it four consecutive years with a linebacker serving as captain, was a key part of a 2017 defense which allowed 110 fewer yards per game last season than in 2016.