THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | September 2nd, 2018

Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor
Last Sunday, Ithaca residents gathered at the Commons to rally for female reproductive rights.
Yisu Zheng / Sun Staff Photographer
The Graduate and Professional Student Assembly met at Bache Auditorium on Monday.
Yisu Zheng / Sun Staff Photographer
The TEXTURE exhibition opened on Thursday at the Human Ecology Building. The exhibit explores the role of texture in design.
Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor
Student Assembly members vote on a motion at their meeting on Thursday. During the meeting, the S.A. amended its bylaws to allow for the creation of an auditory body aimed at disqualifying shell organizations from receiving SAFC funding; they also voted against adding a vice president of infrastructure to the S.A. executive board.
Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor
Balloon twister and magician Brandon Axelrod fashions a scuba diving tank out of balloons for a child at the C.U. Downtown event on Saturday.
Michael Wenye Li / Sun Photography Editor
After Eight A Cappella performs at C.U. Downtown. More than ten student groups took to the stage over the course of the afternoon.
Michael Wenye Li / Sun Photography Editor
Comedian Michelle Wolf speaks at Bailey Hall on Saturday.
Michael Wenye Li / Sun Photography Editor
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong performs at The Haunt on Saturday.
