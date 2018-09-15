Football Burned by Delaware, Drops 2nd Straight Season Opener in Mid-Atlantic

This post will be updated.

NEWARK, Del. — As much as playing your first game against a team with two though contests already under its belt can seem daunting, Cornell football kept its optimism high heading into Saturday’s season opener against Delaware.

Senior quarterback Dalton Banks pointed to the fact that his team’s schemes — a complete secret to anyone outside of the program — could help Cornell catch the Blue Hens’ defense off guard. On the first drive of the game, that belief reared its head. Every other drive, it didn’t.

For the second straight year, Cornell dropped its first game of the season to Delaware, this time by a score of 27-10. An anemic offense failed to capitalize on a game within reach, and a lagging pass defense couldn’t keep up with the preseason No. 15 Blue Hens, who had three receivers average at least 15 yards per reception Saturday.

After all the waiting and wondering who would be under center for the first play of the season, it was the two-year starter Banks who ultimately led the Cornell offense onto the field.

For Banks and his troops, it was a flip-flop of a start for Cornell when compared to a fumble on the first play of last year’s 41-14 thrashing in the mid-Atlantic. The Red’s offense began the afternoon crisp, marching into Delaware territory in just 13 plays. After failing to finish it off in the end zone, junior Nickolas Null’s 28-yard field goal salvaged the drive and got Cornell on the board first.

Banks and the offense would never regain form in the first half. Seeing such, Archer elected to test out his tri-quarterback system, giving junior Mike Catanese and sophomore Richie Kenney some snaps — the first of Kenney’s varsity career.

But while the strategy changed, the product stayed pat. After the field goal, Cornell put together just one more drive in the first half that netted more than six yards and just 85 yards total in the first half.

Cornell’s offense had to trudge forward without regular contributions from senior running back Chris Walker and sophomore wide receiver Eric Gallman. Both coming off season-ending injuries in 2017, the former was targeted for just two passes while the latter was just thrice, who made his first catch since week two of last season in the fourth quarter Saturday.

Delaware, meanwhile, needed a moment. The home team failed to convert a first down on their first two drives, but once the Blue Hens clicked, they soared. A touchdown on the last play of the first quarter and five-yard rush from quarterback Pat Kehoe in the second quarter put Cornell in a 14-3 hole. Delaware needed just seven plays for over 70 yards on each touchdown drive.

The Blue Hens added another touchdown and pair of field goals in the beginning of the fourth quarter before Cornell’s depth took over to get some playing experience against a quality FCS opponent.

Check back later for a full recap from Delaware.