Live Blog: Football Kicks of 2018 Campaign in Delaware

Body: The business of being a Cornell student-spectator will now come with a price tag, as the Athletics Department has announced that events that were previously free for the student body for 11 sports teams will now charge a nominal price of admission.

Body:

After two winning seasons of Ivy League play under head coach Jim Knowles ’87, the football team will welcome 24 new players in the Class of 2010 to the roster as the Red prepares for a title run in 2006. Knowles and his staff took a run at the skill positions on offense, bringing in four wide receivers, three running backs and two quarterbacks, not to mention two tight ends and three offensive linemen. On defense, the Red will welcome eight defensive backs and two linebackers.