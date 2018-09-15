Live Blog: Football Kicks of 2018 Campaign in Delaware

The wait is over, and Cornell football is finally back in action. For the second straight year, the Red treks down to Newark, Delaware, to open its season against the Blue Hens. Looking to kick-start its first winning season since 2005, Cornell hopes to flip a 41-14 loss last year in the mid-Atlantic.
- Preview the season here…
- Scout Delaware here…
- Preview all the positions here…
- Read columnist Jack Kantor’s on taking this weekend’s result with a grain of salt here…
- See how The Sun’s football beat writers forecast the season here…
Follow below for live updates.