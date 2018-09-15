3 hours ago
Football

Live Blog: Football Kicks of 2018 Campaign in Delaware

By |
Print More

The wait is over, and Cornell football is finally back in action. For the second straight year, the Red treks down to Newark, Delaware, to open its season against the Blue Hens. Looking to kick-start its first winning season since 2005, Cornell hopes to flip a 41-14 loss last year in the mid-Atlantic.

Follow below for live updates.