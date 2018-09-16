THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | September 16th, 2018

Prof. Jeremy Wallace, government, was one of three professors who hosted a discussion on the detainment of Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang, China on Monday. (Alice Song / Sun Staff Photographer)
Sabine Strauch ’19 debuted her exhibition, “Women: Starting at $19.99,” at Olive Tjaden Gallery on Tuesday. She sought to draw attention to the commodification of the female body in advertising through artwork. (Michael Wenye Li / Sun Photography Editor)
Cornell Republicans placed flags on the Arts Quad to commemorate the 17th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. (Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
On Wednesday, Prof. Daniel Ziblatt, government, Harvard University, discussed ways democracies have fallen and urged audience members to consider how these cases related to the current state of the American democracy. (Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Cornell Graduate Students United discussed potential initiatives for the semester at their meeting on Wednesday. (Ben Parker / Sun Contributor)
At the Student Assembly meeting on Thursday, Mary Beth Grant J.D. ’88, senior dean of students, faced pointed questions from impassioned students regarding the recent security policy changes, which required student groups to pay security fees for events that did not previously require security. (Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
An audience member snaps in approval after a fellow student criticizes the new security fees. (Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
